BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Short Interest Up 35.5% in February

BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the February 13th total of 24,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NYSE:BGSF traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.58. The stock had a trading volume of 15,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -35.77 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. BGSF has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.50.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). BGSF had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that BGSF will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on BGSF in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of BGSF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BGSF during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BGSF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in BGSF by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 47,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,113 shares during the period. 37.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BGSF, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, managed services, and professional workforce solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, Property Management and Professional. The Property Management segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings.

