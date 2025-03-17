Short Interest in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Expands By 25.0%

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
CKX Lands Stock Performance
Shares of CKX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432. The company has a market capitalization of $23.85 million and a P/E ratio of 53.41. CKX Lands has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $14.44.
CKX Lands Company Profile
