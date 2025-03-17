Short Interest in Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Decreases By 28.4%

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the February 13th total of 2,222,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGXF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.33 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.40%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a $0.0649 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Innergex Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

