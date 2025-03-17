Short Interest in Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Increases By 37.2%

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the February 13th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Medexus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.77. 3,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,077. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06.

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.