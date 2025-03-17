Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Decreases By 26.8%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

