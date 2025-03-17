Short Interest in Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Decreases By 26.8%

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.
OTCMKTS LCSHF traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.54. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362. Lancashire has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $8.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.
