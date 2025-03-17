RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT) Plans to Raise $22 Million in March 21st IPO

RedCloud Holdings plc (RCT) is planning to raise $22 million in an initial public offering on Friday, March 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 4,400,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, RedCloud Holdings plc generated $29.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $40 million. RedCloud Holdings plc has a market cap of $212.7 million.

Roth Capital Partners, Clear Street and Rosenblatt served as the underwriters for the IPO and The Benchmark Company was co-manager.

RedCloud Holdings plc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a holding company whose underlying business operates a B2B platform for trading consumer goods. (Incorporated in England and Wales)Â Our RedCloud platform serves retailers by simplifying B2B (business-to-business) purchases and inventory management. We have developed and operate the RedCloud platform (the â€?Platformâ€?), that facilitates the trading of everyday consumer supplies of fast-moving consumer goods (â€?FMCGâ€?) products across business supply chains. We believe the Platform solves a decades old problem of how to unlock and enable access of key purchase and sales data between brands, distributors and retailers in high growth consumer markets. Through the Platform, we enable retailers in these markets to use data driven insights backed by artificial intelligence (â€?AIâ€?) to help make faster and easier business-to-business (â€?B2Bâ€?) purchases and inventory decisions from brands and distributors by breaking down complex purchasing behaviors of large product inventory catalogues. We then turn that into meaningful business insights and purchasing opportunities for our retailers. Our Platform is delivered through a consumption-based business model and we only charge brands and distributors for transactions made on the Platform. Our Platform consequently helps brands and distributors to use the same AI driven insights to connect with new local retailers in targeted locations, thereby spending less time searching for outlets to purchase their goods and products from. Additionally, our Platform has AI and machine learning capabilities that provide our brands, distributors and retailers with trading and product insights and data to help them make better commercial decisions regarding their business operations. For example, our Platform has the capability to (1) inform retailers when they are running low on products, (2) inform retailers what other retailers in the area in which they operate are selling, and (3) inform brands and distributors the type of goods and products retailers are looking for on the Platform. We currently operate in Argentina, Brazil, Nigeria, and South Africa which are high consumer growth markets and plan to expand to additional countries in the future. Note: Net loss and revenue are in U.S. dollars for the 12 months that ended June 30, 2024. (Note: RedCloud Holdings plc slashed its IPO’s size to 4.4 million shares – down from 11.1 million shares initially – and kept the price range at $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $22.0 million in an F-1/A filing dated Feb. 18, 2025. In that filing, RedCloud Holdings added Clear Street as a joint book-runner to work with Roth Capital Partners and Rosenblatt, as well as with the co-manager, The Benchmark Company. Background: RedCloud Holdings plc disclosed its IPO’s terms in an F-1/A filing on Jan. 10, 2025: The company is offering 11.0 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $55.0 million.) (Note: RedCloud Holdings plc filed its F-1 on Nov. 6, 2024, without disclosing the IPO’s terms; estimated IPO proceeds were $86 million. RedCloud Holdings submitted confidential IPO documents to the SEC on Aug. 2, 2024.) “.

RedCloud Holdings plc was founded in 2014 and has 373 employees. The company is located at 50 Liverpool Street, London, EC2M 7PY, United Kingdom and can be reached via phone at +44 (0) 207 754 3735 or on the web at https://redcloudtechnology.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for RedCloud Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedCloud Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.