Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Up 25.0% in February

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 30.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $196.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day moving average is $203.18. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $175.93 and a 52 week high of $299.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $967.37 million during the quarter. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

