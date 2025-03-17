Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Drops By 33.3%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.9 %

PTBRY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $21.40.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, New York, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Corporate & International Banking, Institutional Banking, Enterprise & commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Treasury, Head Offices, and Subsidiaries segments.

