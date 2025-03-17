Short Interest in PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Drops By 33.3%

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 2.9 %
PTBRY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.53. PT Bank Negara Indonesia has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $21.40.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.