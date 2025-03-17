Contrasting Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) & Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) and Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.7% of Tigo Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Tigo Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tigo Energy has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tigo Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Infineon Technologies 0 0 0 4 4.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tigo Energy and Infineon Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tigo Energy presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 237.00%. Given Tigo Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tigo Energy is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Tigo Energy and Infineon Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tigo Energy -116.17% -142.03% -60.52% Infineon Technologies 6.49% 12.55% 7.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tigo Energy and Infineon Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tigo Energy $54.01 million 1.00 -$62.75 million ($1.04) -0.86 Infineon Technologies $16.22 billion 3.04 $1.41 billion $0.78 48.45

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Tigo Energy. Tigo Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Tigo Energy on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tigo Energy

Tigo Energy, Inc. provides solar and energy storage solutions for the solar industry. It offers module level power electronics (MLPEs) to maximize the energy output of individual solar modules. The company also provides GO Energy Storage Systems that provide solar energy storage management capabilities; and Energy Intelligence (EI) platform, which provides monitoring and energy demand forecasting capabilities. In addition, it offers GO Battery that provides energy resilience in the event of a grid outage and optimizes energy consumption based on rate plans for home energy needs; GO Inverter, which offers energy conversion for home consumption or export to the grid; GO Link/Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS), a component for battery backup of on-grid systems; and GO Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger to reduce transportation costs. The company serves residential, commercial, and utility sectors through distributors and solar installers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Tigo Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products. The company’s Green Industrial Power segment provides bare dies, discrete IGBTs, and driver ICs; SiC diodes, MOSFETs, and modules; and IGBT modules for home appliances, industrial drives, industrial power supplies, industrial robotics, industrial vehicles, and traction, as well as for energy generation, storage, and transmission. Its Power & Sensor Systems segment offers chips for gas and pressure sensors, and MEMS microphones; 3D ToF sensors; control ICs; discrete low-, mid-, and high-voltage power MOSFET; customized chips; GaN power switches; GPS low-noise amplifiers; low-voltage and high-voltage driver ICs; radar sensor ICs; RF antenna switches and power transistors; transient voltage suppressor diodes; SiC diode and MOSFETs; and USB controllers for use in audio amplifiers, automotive electronics, BLDC motors, cellular communications infrastructure, electric vehicle charging stations, human machine interaction, IoT, LED and conventional lighting systems, microinverter, mobile devices, power management, and special applications. The company’s Connected Secure Systems segment provides connectivity solutions, embedded security controllers, microcontrollers, and security controllers for authentication, automotive, consumer electronics, government identification document, IoT, mobile communication, payment system, ticketing, access control, and computing applications. Infineon Technologies AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Neubiberg, Germany.

