Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.20. 85,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,387. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 8.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,212,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after buying an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 783,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 446,338 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $6,382,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,942,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

