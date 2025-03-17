Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Update

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the February 13th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.20. 85,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,387. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.17.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0727 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 8.9%.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
