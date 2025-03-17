Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Update

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the February 13th total of 11,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 407,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Rémy Cointreau Price Performance
OTCMKTS:REMYY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.93. 35,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,250. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.12.
Rémy Cointreau Company Profile
