Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) CEO Purchases $63,850.00 in Stock

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) CEO Ernie J. Garateix purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,228,218.16. This trade represents a 0.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of HRTG stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.77. 233,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.83. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $210.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.87 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Insurance announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 366,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

