Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Short Interest Up 41.9% in February

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 41.9% from the February 13th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSMD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 432.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.77. 18,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,744. The company has a market cap of $419.67 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $83.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.06.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4041 per share. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.