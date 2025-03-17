Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in February

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,387,200 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 984,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 182.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

About Sienna Senior Living

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock remained flat at $11.11 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.58. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $12.60.

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

