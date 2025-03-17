Short Interest in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Expands By 39.6%

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Veren Trading Up 3.7 %

VRN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 25,792,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Veren has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08.

Veren Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Veren

Veren Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veren by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veren during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Veren by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Veren during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

