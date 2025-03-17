Short Interest in Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) Expands By 39.6%

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,240,000 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the February 13th total of 11,630,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Veren Trading Up 3.7 %
VRN traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 25,792,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,347,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Veren has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.08.
Veren Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0797 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Veren’s payout ratio is 100.00%.
Veren Company Profile
Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.
