Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) EVP Sells $23,985.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) EVP Brett Dorton sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $23,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at $63,427. This represents a 27.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,982. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.99. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 139.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

