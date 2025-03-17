FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.
FinVolution Group Stock Up 5.2 %
Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.47.
About FinVolution Group
