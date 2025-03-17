FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Announces Earnings Results

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

FinVolution Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FINV traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,277,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.77. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

About FinVolution Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.