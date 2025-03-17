Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) CEO M Farooq Kathwari Sells 10,000 Shares

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,631,905 shares in the company, valued at $43,571,863.50. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

M Farooq Kathwari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $292,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $286,700.00.

ETD traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.01. 454,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,112. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The company has a market cap of $686.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETD shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

