Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 38,451 Shares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 38,451 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $552,925.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 335,538 shares in the company, valued at $4,825,036.44. The trade was a 10.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.90. 23,103,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,816,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.41%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,826,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $150,444,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,479,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,434,000 after buying an additional 8,759,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,474,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,179,319,000 after buying an additional 7,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,048,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

