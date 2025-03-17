TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) CEO Christopher L. Fowler Sells 5,100 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $137,802.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,211.78. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TruBridge Stock Performance

TBRG traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.10. The stock had a trading volume of 147,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $419.39 million, a PE ratio of -6.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of TruBridge

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBRG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in TruBridge by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in TruBridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of TruBridge during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of TruBridge during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on TBRG shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of TruBridge from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on TruBridge from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

About TruBridge

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

