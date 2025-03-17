Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,120,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the February 13th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 901,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.31. The stock had a trading volume of 666,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,501. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.73. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $46.46 and a 52 week high of $101.50.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 78.07%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.74, for a total value of $9,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,256 shares in the company, valued at $114,447,313.44. This represents a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after buying an additional 415,496 shares during the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $563,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 458.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 54.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 294,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

