BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the February 13th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,276. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Cuts Dividend

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

