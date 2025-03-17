Short Interest in Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Increases By 47.0%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 47.0% from the February 13th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Publicis Groupe Trading Up 1.4 %

PUBGY traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.34. 127,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,442. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

