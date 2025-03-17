Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.1 %
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 117,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,039. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
