Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in February

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the February 13th total of 128,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.60. 117,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,039. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 65.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 154,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.