Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 21.1% in February

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTF. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Alteri Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 441,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 804,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 281,953 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.51. 151,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,590. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $6.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.54.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

