IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 13th total of 141,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get IBEX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on IBEX

Insider Buying and Selling at IBEX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IBEX

In other IBEX news, Director Shuja Keen sold 11,199 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $245,818.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,727 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,607.65. The trade was a 19.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $137,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,633 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,725.48. The trade was a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,412 shares of company stock worth $4,659,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 8,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 267.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IBEX by 314.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $25.31. 132,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IBEX has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.97.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 7.08%.

IBEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.