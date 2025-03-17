Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 25.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 32,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42.

Integrated BioPharma Company Profile

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States and Luxembourg. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments. The Contract Manufacturing segment manufactures vitamins and nutritional supplements for sale to distributors, multilevel marketers, and specialized health-care providers.

