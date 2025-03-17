Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Decreases By 25.0%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Integrated BioPharma Price Performance
Shares of Integrated BioPharma stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.32. 32,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,621. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.42.
Integrated BioPharma Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Integrated BioPharma
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.