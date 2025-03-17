Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOTGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.32, Zacks reports.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $19.00.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

