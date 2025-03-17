Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.75) by $0.32, Zacks reports.

Vicarious Surgical Price Performance

Vicarious Surgical stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,477. The company has a market capitalization of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.57. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $19.00.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.