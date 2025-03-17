Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.83 and last traded at $2.98, with a volume of 68944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vivendi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68.

Vivendi SE operates as an entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Lagardère, Havas, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Generosity and Solidarity segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

