Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.87 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 19965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.90% and a return on equity of 13.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7642 per share. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
