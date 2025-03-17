Short Interest in Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Declines By 27.7%

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 983,600 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the February 13th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFAI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Guardforce AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Guardforce AI by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of Guardforce AI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.30.

About Guardforce AI

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

