First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 65125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
First Pacific Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
First Pacific Company Profile
First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Pacific
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.