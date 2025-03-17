Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.28 and last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 29535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

