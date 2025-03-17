Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 859,800 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the February 13th total of 690,800 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Commercial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,283,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,570,000 after purchasing an additional 213,281 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,074,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 801,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,015,000 after purchasing an additional 80,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,848,000 after purchasing an additional 226,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 464,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.10 million, a PE ratio of 57.88, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.09%. Analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently 461.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Stories

