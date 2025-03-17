VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) Announces Earnings Results

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

VirnetX Stock Performance

VHC remained flat at $8.10 during trading on Monday. 13,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. VirnetX has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

