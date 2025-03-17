Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ HNRG traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $11.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,644. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.44. The firm has a market cap of $489.24 million, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Hallador Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.