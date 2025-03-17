Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Up 23.8% – Still a Buy?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) was up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.99 ($0.01). Approximately 6,389,161 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 312% from the average daily volume of 1,550,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

Thruvision Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.56. The company has a market cap of £1.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

