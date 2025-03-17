Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 18.4% – Should You Sell?

Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,372,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 1,169,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a market cap of C$417.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21.
Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.
