ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
ICZOOM Group Stock Down 3.5 %
Shares of ICZOOM Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $52.21.
About ICZOOM Group
