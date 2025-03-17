ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM) Short Interest Up 50.7% in February

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 13th total of 58,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ICZOOM Group Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of ICZOOM Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. ICZOOM Group has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $52.21.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools.

