Maple Gold Mines (CVE:MGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (CVE:MGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 86536 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The company has a market cap of C$23.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Maple Gold Mines Company Profile

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Douay gold project covering an area of approximately 357 square kilometers located in the Casa Berardi deformation zone in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northern Quebec; and the Joutel project covering an area of approximately 39 square kilometers located in Quebec, Canada.

