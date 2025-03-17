PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

PURE Bioscience Stock Up 25.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 1,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

