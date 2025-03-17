PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
PURE Bioscience Stock Up 25.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 1,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
About PURE Bioscience
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PURE Bioscience
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for PURE Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PURE Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.