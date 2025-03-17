Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 26.5%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 115,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 377,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NextPlat Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ NXPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 28,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.79. NextPlat has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Institutional Trading of NextPlat

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NextPlat stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

