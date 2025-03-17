Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 27.0% in February

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 27.0% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.65. 2,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.93. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.68.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be given a $0.4219 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. This is a positive change from Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

