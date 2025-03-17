The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the February 13th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

The OLB Group Price Performance

The OLB Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The OLB Group has a 1-year low of $1.07 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of The OLB Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.82% of The OLB Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

See Also

