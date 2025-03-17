Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 264.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.40. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

