Insider Buying: LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) COO Acquires 9,794 Shares of Stock

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) COO Scott Peyree bought 9,794 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.13 per share, with a total value of $451,797.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,500,719.58. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Scott Peyree also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of LendingTree stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $877,366.05.
LendingTree Trading Up 1.9 %
TREE stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.18. 189,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.11 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.26. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.58 and a 12-month high of $62.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
TREE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.
About LendingTree
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
