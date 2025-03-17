Alphamin Resources (CVE:AFM) Stock Price Down 17.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Alphamin Resources Corp. (CVE:AFM – Get Free Report) dropped 17.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 3,340,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 1,162,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Alphamin Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$417.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.05.

Alphamin Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphamin Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of tin concentrates. Its principal project is the Bisie tin mine located in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The company was formerly known as La Plata Gold Corporation and changed its name to Alphamin Resources Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphamin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphamin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.