FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,530,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the February 13th total of 9,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 194.3% in the third quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 1,755,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 198.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 848,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 564,566 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIP traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,198. FTAI Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $599.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.89.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About FTAI Infrastructure

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

