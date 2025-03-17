First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) Short Interest Down 31.7% in February

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FAD traded up $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $114.54 and a one year high of $150.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.00.

Get First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.