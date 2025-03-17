Top Small Cap Stocks To Research – March 17th

Quantum Computing, AltC Acquisition, and Pineapple Energy are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks refer to shares of companies with a relatively small market capitalization, typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion. These companies generally offer higher growth potential but may also be subject to greater volatility and risk due to their size and market position. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. 70,272,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,957,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.15. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 3.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 13,618,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALCC

Pineapple Energy (PEGY)

Pineapple Energy Inc. engages in the sale, design, and installation of photovoltaic solar energy systems and battery storage systems in the United States. Its brand portfolio includes SUNation, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power. The company develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware, such as energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries.

Shares of Pineapple Energy stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 513,957,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Pineapple Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $313.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEGY

See Also